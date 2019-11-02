The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
November
4 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
5 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
6 — Ag Association Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
11 — Veterans’ Day — Extension Office Closed
12 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
12 — Extension Board Annual Meeting, doors open at 6:15 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
13 — Princeton Cavaliers 4-H Club Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Tri-County Intermediate, Wolcott
14 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
20 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
28-29 — Thanksgiving Holiday — Extension Office Closed
Updates
The Purdue Extension Office of White County would like to invite the community to the annual White County Extension Advisory Council meeting, sponsored by the White County Extension Board. The event will be Nov. 12 at the White County 4-H Building. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.
Extension staff will also be presenting highlights from programming activity from the past year. There will also be a keynote speaker, Angie Abbott, assistant dean, of Health and Human Sciences, program leader, HHS and associate director of Purdue Extension. She will be speaking about the opiate crisis in Indiana.
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-2020 year, we encourage you to attend our upcoming enrollment night at the 4-H Building in Reynolds (located at the fairgrounds). The event will be 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 14. There will be many project examples, club leaders and members, live animals and hands-on STEM activities for youth to participate in.
Spotlight on 4-H
The Foods project is a popular one where youth can exhibit baked or preserved foods! There are four levels within each section of the foods project. All baked food projects must include a recipe card. Grades 3 and 4 bake cookies or muffins, grades 5 and 6 bake cakes or pretzels/biscuits, grades 7, 8, and 9 bake yeast breadsticks/rolls, yeast bread, or an invented healthy snack, and grades 10,11, and 12 bake single/double crust fruit pie, baked food product for a catered meal, or a baked food item for people with a modified diet (like diabetes, gluten-free, etc). In the preserved foods section, youth in grades 3 and 4 will prepare frozen cookies or frozen berries, those in grades 5 and 6 will prepare an uncooked frozen mini pizza or a package of frozen vegetables, grades 7, 8, and 9 will prepare freezer jam, canned tomato product, or canned pickle product, and youth in grades 10, 11, or 12 will exhibit pressure canned vegetables, a frozen food entrée, or a jar of cooked jam or reduced-sugar fruit spread. Preserved food projects must include a label with the name of product, date frozen, and quantity. The Foods project provides a great opportunity to really learn important life skills such as measuring and correct nutrition/making healthy choices. For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.