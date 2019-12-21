The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office:
December
24-25 — Christmas — Extension Office closed
January 2020
1— New Year’s Day – Extension Office closed
7 — 4-H Goat Club Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
11 — Ag Association Training Day, 10 a.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
If you’re considering joining 4-H for the 2019-20 year, there’s still time. The page to enroll on is https://in.4honline.com. The deadline for enrollment is Jan. 15.
4-H Camp counselors wanted. Youth in grades 9-12, please consider applying to be a 4-H camp counselor. Camp will be from June 3-5 at Camp Tecumseh. Applications are due on Jan. 10 and are to be submitted on 4-H Online. For more information, visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35565.
Applications for 2020 4-H Scholarships are now open. Please visit www.extension.purdue.edu/white/article/35569 for more information and details on how to submit your application.
Last year, more than $100,000 in scholarships were awarded to Indiana 4-H members. Members that are in 10th grade and above are encouraged to apply.
Spotlight on 4-H
4-H is about learning life skills, and for those living in a rural community, one of those skills could be lawn and garden tractor operating and safety.
The Lawn and Garden Tractor Operators Skills project is divided between Junior (grades 3-7) and Senior levels (grades 8-12). Participants in this project will do the following: take a written exam of 25 questions on small engine operation, care, maintenance and safety, identify 25 designated parts of a lawn and garden tractor, perform a safety check on a lawn and garden tractor, and operate a lawn and garden tractor through a prescribed course.
To participate in the driving contest, participants must attend at least three county lawn/garden workshops.
For more information, refer to the White County 4-H Handbook.