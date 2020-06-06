Due to the coronavirus, we are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
We are pleased to announce that at this time, we are planning for an in-person White County 4-H Fair. However, this fair will look very different than in years past. We will also be offering a virtual option for any 4-H member with concerns of coming to the in-person fair.
Please know that we will be ready to move to a virtual event should a COVID-19 local hotspot develop or should White County not be at Governor Holcomb’s Indiana Back on Track plan level 5 status. Though there will be an in-person fair, it will look very different and will be primarily focused on achieving the opportunity to provide 4-H’ers with an exhibition activity. Our practices and procedures will seek to follow CDC guidance, Indiana’s Back on Track plan, and Purdue University’s guidelines applied to fairs.
While there are many opinions and thoughts on the subject of COVID-19 and how society should respond, please know that the following decisions were not taken lightly. All parties involved considered the core purpose for the 4-H county fair while conducting the decision-making process.
The following are key bullet points related to the White County 4-H Fair in 2020:
• July 17-23 will continue to be the dates for the White County Fair. However, some events that typically occur during this window may be moved to accommodate social distancing and to spread out 4-H events.
• No livestock will be penned overnight, meaning all livestock will arrive, be exhibited and go home on the same day. This will be a Show and Go Livestock Exhibition. Also, this year’s fair will not be open to the general public. Rather, it will be an opportunity for our hard-working 4-H’ers to exhibit their animal projects.
• Most 4-H exhibit hall projects will be done via drive-thru drop off with closed judging. Some projects will be judged virtually. The 4-H Building will NOT be open to the public during the fair.
• All 4-H’ers, 4-H volunteers and staff may be required to wear face coverings when engaged in 4-H activities where social distancing is not possible. Contact tracing may also be required depending on recommendations from the White County Health Department. Therefore, limits will be placed on the number of individuals within buildings viewing events.
• The 4-H livestock auction will also look different. Although all the details have not been worked out, we know there will be no animals present, and we have a very good virtual alternative.
• There will likely be no entertainment and limited food vendors.
• The Queen Contest will still be happening but will look different.
These restrictions are subject to change based on state and county government directives as the COVID-19 pandemic has created unique challenges, and the situation remains fluid.
The Purdue Extension White County staff appreciates the cooperation of the White County Ag Association in making an in-person fair possible. While not everyone may agree with the decisions, let’s celebrate the fact that these 4-H youth can at least participate via in-person competition to share and learn. Every year, 4-H builds life skills providing challenges to overcome and achieve.
This year is an excellent opportunity teach youth to persevere in tough times.