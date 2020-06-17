Due to the coronavirus, we are taking precautions to protect our friends, families, neighbors and communities at this time. Please contact the Purdue Extension-White County Office with any questions.
Updates
Last week, it was announced that the White County 4-H Fair would be held in-person, in a limited fashion. Livestock shows will be show and go, no animals will stay overnight. We are still working on the show schedule, so details on that will be available soon. The fair will be closed to the public, and there will be limited numbers of people in the livestock arenas. While the fair will look different, we are excited to provide the opportunity for our youth to showcase their projects.
For youth needing to order livestock tags, you will need to make an appointment. Please call 765-357-8029 or email shafer25@purdue.edu. When you make an appointment, you will need to provide the following information: name of 4-H member, premise ID, how many tags each member needs, and if you will need to borrow an ear tagger. We are also taking appointments for those needing to pick up project manuals, poster boards and sleeves.
4-H Academy will be virtual this year. If you are interested in this information, please register ahead of time at https://purdue.ca1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_8u276Sw6t5KnAY5. This event is typically for high school students and is usually held at Purdue University. There are many different topic areas that have resources available for learning.