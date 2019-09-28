The following are events scheduled by the Purdue University White County Extension office for September.
October
2 — Ag Association Meeting (Review rule changes for 2020), 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
7 — Junior Leader Meeting, 6:30 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
8 — 4-H Horse & Pony Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building (north end), Reynolds
9 — 4-H Open Enrollment Night, 5:30-7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
14 — Columbus Day — Extension Office Closed
14 — Prairie Township 4-H Achievement Night/Pizza Party, 6:30 p.m., Frontier Elementary School
30 — Honey Creek Township 4-H Club Meeting, 7 p.m., 4-H Building, Reynolds
Updates
Interested in working on your leadership skills? 4-H members in grades 7-12 are eligible to join White County Junior Leaders. Junior Leaders is a program focused on leadership development, community service and, of course, having fun. Junior Leaders meet once a month at the 4-H Building in Reynolds. For more information, attend the next meeting at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 7.
4-H Enrollment will open Oct. 1. We will be once again doing 4-H enrollment on 4-H online. The best way to find it is to go to 4honline.com and click on Indiana.
Know someone who needs help enrolling in 4-H Online? Join us for Enrollment Night on Oct. 9 from 5:30-7 p.m. to learn more about clubs, projects, and more.
Please pick up your projects from State Fair ASAP. Any projects not picked up by Oct. 11 will be disposed of.
Spotlight on 4-H
Calling all youth with pets, furry or scaly. Did you know that you can show cats, small pets, or dogs at the 4-H Fair?
With the cat project, both kittens and adult cats (short- or long-hair) can be exhibited. The cat project focuses on learning about cat anatomy, training, and overall health.
During the cat show, the judge talks with each exhibitor about their cat, and exhibitors show off their knowledge and experience with cats and the ways in which they care for their pet.
With the small pet project, there are many different options for 4-H members. In the 2019 White County Fair, we saw a guinea pig, rat and hamster. However, small pets don’t all have to be covered in fur. Other pets might include bearded dragons, birds, snakes, or even a tortoise. Focus in this project is similar to the cat project; mostly on good animal husbandry and making smart pet choices.
You can also be involved with the dog project and club. Dog participants are lucky in that they have the opportunity to be involved with a club as well as the project.
Dogs can be exhibited at the White County Fair in obedience, showmanship and agility. The Dog Club hosts workshops weekly during the spring, where members can practice their skills and get to know other 4-H members in the dog project.
For more information, refer to the White County Handbook (Cat Department, Small Animals Department and Dog Department).