It’s football season. For many, Friday nights and Saturday afternoons are spent cheering on favorite teams – either sitting on the bleachers or on the couch in front of the television.
Ah, the joy of victory … and the agony of defeat.
Chances are you don’t play football, but we all know what it takes to win: a good game plan.
All game plans aren’t executed on a playing field. Some are executed on everyday things like household budgets, time management, tasks at work, etc.
You may not think of it as such, but designing a good game plan for charitable giving – and particularly for your estate – can be just as meaningful and important.
What is important to you? Where do you focus your time, talents and treasure?
If you could pick one area in which to channel your resources to make a positive difference – to leave a legacy – what would that be?
For some, it’s education. For others, it’s service in the community or the arts.
Whatever your passion, your Community Foundation of White County can help you address it in a way that will touch lives for years to come.
A permanent endowment at the foundation can champion the cause you care about most, today as well as tomorrow. Whether it be a specific program or organization, or for a general category of interest, such as the arts or community enhancement, a endowment fund at CFWC will continue to address needs and opportunities that are important to you.
If your passion and energies lie in your church, for example, a fund can be established to benefit your church. The fund may be named in your honor or simply designated as the “X” church fund.
However it is named, everyone who cares about that church can donate to the fund, ever expanding its potential grant-making impact.
Another example: if reading is your favorite pastime, you (or you and other bookworms) could establish a fund to benefit your local library. Or you could establish a fund to supply books for children, or to provide resources for adult literacy programs.
What is important is to realize that you can champion causes that are important to you, and your Community Foundation is here to help.
As donors, we most often think of cash as the only gift form, which is, most definitely, not the case. Community foundations can help donors explore several different paths of giving, opening doors of opportunity for both donors and recipients.
Passion, commitment and perseverance: They win football games and they can make you a champion.
For more information about your Community Foundation of White County, contact me at 574-583-6911.