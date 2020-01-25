I often think about the giant pistachio in southern New Mexico.
It’s huge — 30 feet tall — and it’s officially the world’s largest. It’s a statue built with a basic steel frame covered with diamond-patterned lathe inside a hollow stucco shell. It contains about five cubic yards of concrete and is covered with 35 gallons of paint.
Log on to Google and type “giant pistachio,” and you’ll likely see several photos and videos about it.
The ranch’s owner (with whom I am still friends on social media) called me one day asking if I’d be interested in writing a story about it.
Admittedly, I balked. What kind of a story can I get out of this? Who cares?
And therein lies the problem with many newspapers today — but I’ll address that in a moment.
It was May 2009 and I was in the middle of a newspaper rebuild, having been hired six months prior to “clean things up,” so to speak. The mandate was less national news from the wire and more hyper-local news generation — of which there was no shortage but it was mostly of the “cops ‘n courts” variety.
There hadn’t been much reporting on features — stories about people and the things they do. The giant pistachio was a chance to get started down that road.
I wrote a story, snapped some photos and published them soon thereafter. I learned a lot more than I expected, including the effort and thought that went into it. The ranch owner told me the giant pistachio was a monument to honor his father, a lifelong southern New Mexico pistachio rancher. He had it built in his memory.
The Associated Press office in Albuquerque, N.M., picked up the story and sent it out nationwide. It appeared in numerous newspapers and websites across the country. Many of the links to it have now expired, but the Durango (Colo.) Herald still carries it in its archives (https://bit.ly/2NUWWVP).
Many photos have been snapped since then with people standing in front of it. It even appeared in a little-known movie titled, “This Must Be the Place,” starring Sean Penn and Frances McDormand. I was on the set when filmmakers shot it and other scenes.
The giant pistachio has become a well-known roadside attraction nowadays, just north of Alamogordo, N.M., along US 54, and beckons visitors to stop by its small store offering all things pistachio.
It all started with a local story that suddenly grew legs.
And to think I originally balked at considering it as a story, let alone writing it.
That brings me back to my problem with newspapers today: Why don’t we write more stories like this? Or about Joe’s large vegetable? Or about the neighborhood grandmother who killed the biggest snake she’s ever seen? Or about when Jane came home from college for the weekend?
Those items were commonplace on these and other newspaper pages of long ago. What happened?
A time apparently arrived when newspaper folks became too sophisticated — I’d say arrogant — to “sully” their pages with such things. To quote a colleague, it’s things like that — snakes and vegetables and kids returning home from college — were why newspapers were a part of the fabric of this country. And the fact that we got so darned sophisticated (arrogant) is a part of why that’s not as true as it once was.
Everybody in town read those stories. The next time you saw the subject of the story at your local grocery store or gas station — wherever — you might have talked about it: “Hey, I saw that story about you in the paper.”
People want to know what’s happening with other folks. They want to read about people — their neighbors, friends, family and acquaintances. It’s who we all can relate to on some level.
To accomplish that, I need to find people in all of our White County towns to write those stories.
Will you help me?
Do you know someone who would like to write those stories? I’m only one person and it’s extremely difficult to be everywhere all the time. I need your help.
You won’t get rich doing it. But for someone who cares, it’s an opportunity to share news from your neck of the woods.
Not only will we print your stories, we also post them to our website, which was voted “Best Website” among non-daily newspapers in the 2019 Hoosier State Press Association Better Newspaper contest.
The HJ website recorded more than 1.35 million page views all of last year. That’s certainly much better than the dozen or so likes you’ll get only posting it to social media.
If anyone comes to mind — or if you might be interested in doing it yourself — drop me a line (114 S. Main St., Monticello, IN 47960), send an email (editor@thehj.com) or give me a call (574-583-5121).