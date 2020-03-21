There are many ways to teach your children about money, and all of them are important.
The earlier a child learns about how money works and the importance of managing it responsibly, the better off that child will be throughout life, regardless of personal circumstances.
We can tell our children about money, using stories from our youth or sharing examples of other people, but the truth is that they will learn best by doing. Being able to touch and count out real coins or dollar bills turns the concept of money into reality.
Several years ago, I heard a father say that they had three piggy banks for their daughter — one available for her use (to buy special things she might want), the second for savings (that would never be touched), and a third for charity.
When their daughter received her weekly allowance, she physically placed a portion in each bank. At least 10 percent had to go into savings and 10 percent to charity, but sometimes she chose to contribute more to those banks, even knowing that she couldn’t change her mind later.
When she wanted to buy something, she counted out the money in her first piggy bank. If she didn’t have enough, that new toy or whatever stayed on the store shelf.
Periodically, she and her parents took the money from her savings piggy bank, drove it to the bank, handed it to the teller, and placed it in her savings account. Though she could no longer feel the money in her hands, she watched the balance grow on her statement.
The third bank — the charity bank — became a real favorite. At first, coins were withdrawn and placed proudly in the collection plate at church. As their daughter got older, she developed additional interests and started thinking about how she might be able to support some of them.
She had resources that could make a difference – not just her time and talents, but her treasure, also. That third piggy bank, which she might not have fully understood when her parents helped her place coins in it every week, became a very important part of her life. Her passions led her down some interesting paths, taught her to think outside the box, ask questions, and invest in her charitable interests for the greater good.
Though their daughter is now an adult and on her own, the money lessons she learned as a child are still the foundation of her budget and financial plan — including savings and charitable giving accounts.
What are you teaching your children about money? Because children are so literal, it’s helpful to provide a hands-on experience so they can see how money really works.
But along the way, you have the opportunity to share much bigger lessons. A “giving account” — funds that are set aside to be given to charity later — teaches children how to save, how to spend, and how to impact the world on a very personal level.
And what are you practicing with your own money? Is a “giving account” part of your weekly or monthly financial plan?
For information about how you can benefit your community with a “giving account,” contact me at the Community Foundation of White County, 574-583-6911 or visit www.cfwhitecounty.org.