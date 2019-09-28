According to American Cleaning Institute’s 2019 National Cleaning Survey, about one-third of us don’t think we clean everything in our homes often enough.
Makes sense, right? We have so much on our to-do lists that we just can’t get to.
To help you out, ACI created a list of a few items in our homes that we really should make more time for — even if it’s later in the evening.
• Cellphones – We’ve got our hands on these 24/7 (and our kids do, too). Never spray a cleaner directly on your phone, though. Consider using a cleaning wipe safe to use on the device.
• Doorknobs – Grab a wipe and spend a few minutes cleaning these well-handled handles.
• The Fridge – According to the survey, 4 in 10 of us can’t remember the last time we cleaned it out.
• Faucets and handles – Shared sinks and toilets should, perhaps, be the cleanest part of our homes. And, don’t forget the guest bathroom.
• Bed linens – Get these in the wash at least once a week, particularly if some one suffers from asthma or allergies.
• Wash towels and bathmats once a week.
• Dust hard furniture regularly using a dusting product.
• Vacuum carpets and mop wood floors once a week.