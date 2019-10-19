Dust is one of the biggest ongoing challenges we face when cleaning our homes and a danger to a clean and happy nest.
While that might seem like an overstatement, the average home collects 4 pounds of dust per year, and that dust contains – among other things – microscopic bugs called dust mites.
These bugs and the dust they leave behind can irritate the eyes, throat, and even your skin. Breathing in too much dust for too long can lead to coughing, sneezing, hay fever and asthma attacks.
The solution is relatively simple: Dust more often.
One of the most important things to remember when dusting is to spray the cleaner onto a cloth or sponge first instead of spraying the furniture directly so that dust doesn’t get airborne.
Wipes and other non-spray products also are available.
When you dust, start from the highest points in the room and work your way down, so that when the dust falls as you clean, you don’t have to re-dust.
Some items that might help make dusting easier and more convenient for you are bendable dusters that help you reach bookshelves and ceiling fan blades, long vacuum attachments (for high areas and floor vents), and even a small paintbrush for delicate items.
Microfiber cloths have been hailed by experts as the best for dusting.