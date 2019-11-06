Each year on Nov. 11, Americans pause to honor the brave men and women who risked their lives to serve and protect our incredible country.
This Veterans Day, let’s reflect on the sacrifices made by these courageous heroes and all they do to keep us free.
Indiana is home to nearly 550,000 veterans, and they deserve our appreciation and support. The Next Level Veterans program offers a variety of services to help in- and out-of-state veterans put their skills to good use in Indiana’s workforce.
These programs help connect veterans with employers seeking their skills and talents, and provide access to job training and relocation assistance.
Providing our country’s veterans the tools they need to secure employment in Indiana helps them support their families and take advantage of everything the Hoosier state has to offer, while also helping to fill the growing number of open jobs in high-demand fields.
In addition to the support offered through the Next Level Veterans initiative, I supported a law providing a full income tax exemption for military retirement pensions and survivors’ benefits.
These benefits will be phased in over the next four years and will help ease the financial burden faced by these heroes and their families while also incentivizing veterans from all over the country to live and work in Indiana.
We owe our veterans a great deal for all they have done to protect us and our freedoms. This Veterans Day, take a moment to thank those around you who risked their lives to keep us safe.
To all our veterans, thank you for your service.