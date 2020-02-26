Each year, the Indiana House of Representatives teams up with a non-profit organization to support Hoosiers in need.
To help Indiana’s bravest men and women, we joined forces this session with The American Legion, Department of Indiana to help the growing number of homeless Hoosier veterans.
In 2019, Indiana saw a 6 percent increase in homelessness among Indiana veterans. One in 10 homeless Hoosiers is a veteran. These heroes selflessly answered the call to protect our country and put their lives on the line to help fight for the freedom and comforts we enjoy.
They are more than deserving of our support, which is why the House took up this cause to help them.
We kicked off our donation drive in January to collect non-perishable food and hygiene items. In just over a month’s time, we gathered more than 7,000 items for veterans in need.
House lawmakers and more than 30 members of the Indiana Legion recently assembled about 250 hygiene kits and 250 emergency food kits at the Statehouse. These care packages will be distributed by the Legion to homeless veterans across Indiana.
While putting these kits together, lawmakers had an opportunity to interact with Legionnaires and learn more about what their organization does on behalf of veterans.
From temporary financial assistance to legal counsel, the Legion offers a variety of services and resources regardless of membership. If you or someone you know is a retired service member and would like to learn more about the Legion’s services, visit IndianaLegion.org.
Supporting our veterans is incredibly important to the Indiana General Assembly, and there have been numerous legislative efforts in the last several years to do so.
Last year, I supported a law providing a full income tax exemption for military retirement pensions and survivors’ benefits. These benefits will be phased in over four years and help ease the financial burden faced by these heroes and their families, while also incentivizing veterans from all over the country to live and work in Indiana.
I also voted in favor of a law that requires questions regarding the status of veterans and surviving spouses be included on applications at the BMV. The Indiana Department of Veterans Affairs will be able to access this information to better reach veterans and their families when promoting outreach programs like the Next Level Veterans, which connects retired service members with job training and relocation assistance.
Doing what we can to support Indiana’s heroic men and women is critical, and I’m glad to see the work and attention that this issue received through our donation drive.