The lives of people across Indiana continue to be significantly affected by the evolving response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Going to your local playground it not recommended, as the virus has been found to survive on plastic and stainless steel for 2-3 days.
However, this is a good time to find ways to lay in natural settings. This could be in your own backyard, going for a walk in your neighborhood or getting out to a more natural setting.
Spending time in nature is beneficial to children and adults of all ages. Socially, children are able to negotiate and develop friendships in a different way outdoors than indoors as they have more of a sense of freedom outdoors.
Cognitively, children are learning scientific concepts as they are naturally observing, investigating and forming hypotheses when playing outdoors in natural settings.
Physically, children are more active, which benefits their overall general health, and have fewer days of illness and fewer allergic reactions than children who are inside most of the day.
Knowing how important time outside is, and with all the limitations there currently are around social gatherings and public places, here are some ideas for ways to get outside:
• Find somewhere “wild” and just let children play. There are a lot of benefits for children to have free, uninterrupted play in nature. Find a place in the woods or in a grassy area and just let children play. Intervene only if absolutely necessary.
• Make a nature bracelet: Use clear packing ape, put it on your wrist backwards (sticky side out) and collect items from nature. Get back to the house, cut off the bracelet and put it on paper, or put another piece of tape on the bracelet to preserve the items you found.
• Go on a scavenger hunt: You can do this anywhere. Decide what type of scavenger hunt you want to go on, such as a shape or color search. There are templates available online, or make your own. Some of the items you can pick up and collect in a basket or bat, take pictures or just help children write down what they see. You can revisit this multiple times and see if children can go back and find the items again.