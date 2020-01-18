It seems like most holidays focus on food, and usually include something sweet like candy or chocolate.
Don’t get me wrong, I love a yummy piece of dark chocolate, but if you’re looking to make this Valentine’s Day a little healthier for you and your family, consider starting the day with a fruit-filled smoothie or a parfait.
I love smoothies and parfaits because you don’t need to follow a recipe. Choose your family’s favorite fruits and yogurt, place in a blender with a little milk or 100 percent juice and blend to a desired consistency for a smoothie.
For a parfait, layer fruit and yogurt, then top with granola or nuts.
Fruit is a quick, easy and healthy Valentine’s treat. While looking for the ideas for my grandchildren, I came across two cute ideas using clementines/cuties and applesauce. The messages read, “Happy Valentine’s Day Cutie” and “You’re AWESOMEsauce Valentine.”
Be creative and think outside the box.
Visit with your children or grandchildren about healthier alternatives and let them help you pick them out at the store. Check out the “Non-food Valentine Ideas” below for the ideas for daycare or school.
Non-Food Valentine Ideas
- Friendship bracelets
- Toy cars
- Bubbles
- Sidewalk chalk
- Blow sticks
- Balloons
- Bouncy balls
- Pencils
- Erasers