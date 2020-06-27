Summer is here, and flowers are blooming. Nurseries are ablaze with color and busily trying to keep up with ambitious customers. Both amateur and die-hard gardeners have plenty to keep them busy.
There’s still time to start a garden or to add to what you may already have.
Though a well-planned flower garden takes time and devotion, it’s definitely worth the effort. It is a shared gift, bringing pleasure to the owner as well as to everyone who sees it.
Oh, so many choices! What should I plant in my flower garden?
Let’s see ... I could plant annuals — they’re so bright and pretty, which certainly provides some instant gratification. Yes, I’ll have to plant new ones again next year, but it’s fun to dig in the dirt every once in awhile.
Or I could plant perennials. With tender care, they will sprout year after year, growing and flourishing. As they grow, they can be divided and replanted, ever expanding my garden — or offering the opportunity to share the starts with friends.
We all want the perfect garden, even if we don’t have a green thumb. That’s part of the reason we rely on the expertise of the garden shop staff. They know their products and the infinite range of possibilities offered in their plants and seeds.
Your Community Foundation of White County is your “green thumb resource” of charitable giving in our community. We can help you design a flower garden that will bring years of joy to you and your community.
Every time you write a check to a charitable organization, you are planting an annual flower. Together with many other donations, the garden is bright and cheerful. But it has to be planted every year.
With a little bit of planning, you can plant a perennial charitable garden. The flowers will bloom year after year, and the plants will multiply, ever expanding the joy your garden brings to your community. Together with some annual plantings, you can have a truly splendid garden!
If planting a beautiful garden for your community is important to you, contact me at 574-583-6911, or log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org.
Your Community Foundation of White County can show you a whole range of gardening opportunities!