Although traffic engineering is often more art than science, more logic than textbook and more creativity than most appreciate, there are some aspects of the profession that are kind of important.
We refer to this stuff as dimensions.
Not too long ago, our forefathers experimented with something called the metric system. But since no one knew what “Speed Limit 88.514 KPH” meant, or “Blasting Zone Next 11.265 KM,” logic prevailed and signs reverted back to what your grandparents knew best — “3 Miles Ahead — Bingo Tournament” or perhaps metric-neutral, “Cow Crossing:Watch Your Step.”
My elderly pastor reminded me that if God wanted man to use metric, there would have only been 10 disciples. But I digress.
So, what are those traffic engineering dimensions considered logical, reasonable and kind of important? Here are some of the most amazing and important (traffic engineers are easily amazed):
• Traffic signal indications are 42 inches tall (exclusive of the post-top slip fitter) and each individual lens is 12 inches in diameter.
• Those dashed white lane lines on the highway are 10 feet long with 30-foot gaps.
• Pedestrian crosswalks must be at least 6 feet wide and at least 4 feet from the stop bar.
• Handicap parking spaces must be at least 13 feet wide (16 feet wide if van-accessible) — handicap spaces have blue lines on each side (if only one side is blue, it’s not a handicap space — feel free to park there guilt-free).
• And the sticker on your rear-view mirror is correct: “Objects in your mirror are older than they appear” (or something like that).
• There is increased emphasis on less signage and more intuitive designs — including pavement markings (this is a personal pet peeve; I’m doing my best to start a trend).
• The lane width in a basic roundabout is 16 feet (compared to 12 feet in a standard roadway).
• The standard roadway lane width is 12 feet; however, 11-foot lanes (and even 10-foot lanes) can be considered for turn lanes. Exceptions occur when it comes to local roads or county roads based on right-of-way constraints, tractor widths, or the current moon phase.
• White edge lines are 4 inches wide. They are amazing, especially when it’s dark, raining, or when you forgot your glasses.
• Stop bars (also known as stop lines) show where to stop your vehicle at stop signs and red lights. These white lines are 24 inches wide.
• The circular “wires” buried in the lane near traffic signals detect the presence of big metal objects (sometimes they are octagonal). So, to ensure detection, and therefore receive a green light, always carry big metal objects in your pocket.
If I missed any, let me know. There’s usually a reason for why we do what we do. And if there’s not a reason, let me know that too and I’ll do my best to fix it.