Your halls are decked with boughs of holly, your tree is trimmed, and the feasts are being planned. Over the next several days, you’ll enjoy your holidays, yet soon it will be time to put your decor away so you can fa-la-la-la-love it for many more years to come.
Clean, store decorations
How many of us have opened up a box of holiday decorations in November only to find a tangled mess of half-broken lights? Set yourself up for success next year by carefully cleaning and storing your decorations. As you take your decorations down, clean them and store them in closed bins, boxes or plastic bags that are clearly marked. While specialized storage containers may seem like an extravagance, they are designed to keep treasured decorations safe from dust, mold and breakage.
Clean up after house guests
Give your home’s surfaces a deep clean. Wash all your linens. Vacuum carpets, floors, and baseboards to give yourself a fresh start. Clean out your refrigerator – eat the last of those yummy leftovers and then clean and store your leftover containers.
Clean up Christmas tree sap
Rubbing alcohol can remove sap from washable clothing, knit gloves, and rugs, because it acts as a solvent. For clothes (even a down coat), saturate the area with alcohol, let sit for a minute, then launder in warm water with regular detergent. Heat sets stains, so be sure all the sap is gone before using the dryer. Repeat the process if any remains.
Remove candle wax
Candles are a staple of every holiday celebration. Here’s some advice from Good Housekeeping on removing wax from carpeting.
If the wax is still soft, freeze it by applying an ice cube wrapped in a small plastic bag, and then scrape off the excess wax. Sponge with a carpet and upholstery spot remover. Cover the stain with a clean white cloth and press, using the tip of a warm iron to transfer the wax to the cloth. Repeat, using a clean portion of the cloth until all the wax is transferred from the carpet to the cloth. If a color stain remains, sponge the stain again with the carpet and upholstery spot remover. Blot dry.