With people spending more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us are cooking and cleaning more.
Keeping cleaning products locked away and out of reach of children is always important but sometimes we need some reminders. We are all busy, and homes are complex, dynamic places where things don’t always stay in their place.
The following are some extra precautions you can take to ensure that your cleaning products don’t end up in little hands or mouths:
Store products in their original containers, and keep original label intact – you can find use, storage and disposal instructions there, as well as first aid instructions in case of an emergency.
Put products up and away immediately after you finish using them.
Close all containers tightly.
Lock and store all cleaning products in high place.
Keep your focus when using household products. Don’t get distracted!
Clean any spills immediately.
Do not store cleaning products in cups, soda bottles or anything that is associated with eating or drinking.