We’ve been hearing a lot about disinfectants lately. Wipes and sprays are in high demand and frequently recommended for protecting us from illnesses.
Like the novel coronavirus.
But what are they and what do they do?
Cleaning is a great way to remove dirt and germs from surfaces. Disinfectants go a step further and kill the germs on that surface. They work best on hard, non-porous surfaces and can dramatically lower the risk for spreading infection.
When using a disinfectant, you’ll need to clean first, then apply the product and give it time to work. The surface needs to stay wet for the entire time indicated on the product label, this is called contact time.
Cleaning and disinfecting tips to remember include:
• Pre-clean any surfaces prior to disinfecting to remove any excess dirt or grime.
• After disinfecting, let the surface air dry as recommended on the product label.
• If disinfecting food contact surfaces or toys, rinse with water after they air dry.
• Pay particular attention to disinfecting things that come into frequent contact with your hands, like your phone.
• If using a disinfectant wipe, throw out after using. Do not flush any non-flushable products.
Disinfectants are meant to kill germs or viruses on hard surfaces. Under no circumstances should they ever be used on one’s skin, ingested or injected internally.
Always store products used for cleaning and disinfecting up and out of reach of children.