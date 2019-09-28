Dear editor,
As a White County taxpayer, I am concerned about a recent article in the Herald Journal in regard to the 10-month investigation in the clerk’s office.
I am also concerned that no one has mentioned what the nature of the investigation was. I understand that the computer used in the clerk’s office was being investigated for illegal use by a person employed there.
A state police investigating officer was in charge of finding if it was used illegally.
I ask that his findings be put out to the public who pay these people’s salaries.
I also noted in the newspaper story the special prosecutor could not be reached by phone or email for his findings on this case — another person that his salary is paid for by taxpayers.
I think that this investigation, from start to finish, should be revealed to the public. There was also a statement in this investigation that this case was a political spinoff and witch hunt. This person should show proof of this or apologize or the case will continue.
I will not have to go to Indianapolis for a high-powered attorney. We have one in Lafayette.
Edward K. Bruder Sr.
Monticello