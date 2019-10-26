Last week, we discussed the devastating long-term effects of adverse childhood experiences on children. High ACEs are related to physical, emotional and social difficulties in adulthood.
Is there anything that can be done?
Research shows that experiencing many ACEs does not guarantee negative outcomes. There are protective factors that also influence a child’s development. Protective factors, or positive influences, can include having a positive role model or mentor, a firm moral compass, optimism, and purpose.
Each protective, positive factor a child or youth has decreases the likelihood of the negative consequences. Coaches, teachers, mentors, youth workers, neighbors and family members can make a difference.
Those who enjoy interacting with young people, show interest in their day-to-day activities, offer consistency, listen, encourage them in their abilities and offer hope can reduce the impact of adverse childhood experiences on adulthood. Even having one positive, caring adult can change a child’s future.
Programs for families, young children and youth are an important component in providing protective factors. Family-friendly work policies, helping families gain financial security, providing quality education and care for young children, enhancing parenting skills, and intervening early to reduce harm are all important elements of preventing later substance abuse and many other chronic health problems.
Parent education classes, such as Strengthening Families through the Purdue Extension Office and Community Advocates and Bauer Family Services, offer developmental information and healthy parenting strategies and can help develop protective factors.
Youth participation in sports, clubs, scouts and church groups can increase connections, establish relationships with encouraging adults, and have a positive impact.
Local programs such as Head Start, Reading Junction, Kindergarten Camp, Junior Board Service, Title One intervention programs in schools, and community mentors are investments in protective factors that enrich lives and prevent future problems.
Even children who are not involved in these more formal programs can benefit from a kind neighbor who listens, encourages and offers hope. Any positive investment in a child’s life is an act of substance-use prevention.
No effort in assisting and supporting families and children is ever wasted. In fact, every dollar invested in early childhood intervention saves $7 in future rehabilitation costs. The ripples of each contribution reach into the future of the child, his family and the community.
Once again, it truly takes a village to raise a child.
For more information on becoming a community mentor, please contact Nikie Jenkinson at the United Way, 574-583-6544.