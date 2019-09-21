Memo to President Donald J. Trump: No political party has a monopoly on faith.
Our president seemed to suggest during a rally in North Carolina that Democrats aren’t much interested in religion.
“The other side, I don’t think they’re big believers,” he said. “They’re not big believers in religion, that I can tell you.”
Was he talking about Democrats in general? Or just those currently running for president? Like many of his divisive comments, the president’s meaning was somewhat ambiguous.
“You listen to some of them,” he went on to say. “They’re trying. They’re trying to put out little statements. They’re not working too well.”
The fact is religion plays a key role in the lives of Americans across the political spectrum.
According to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Landscape Study, more than 70 percent of Democrats say religion is important or somewhat important. Half say they pray at least once a day.
It might be true that Democrats are losing ground among evangelical Christians. That group, after all, voted overwhelmingly for President Trump in 2016.
The fact is, though, that evangelicals already lean Republican. Among those identifying themselves as evangelical Christians in the Pew survey, Republicans outnumbered Democrats by a margin of two to one.
The survey found that Republicans also badly outnumbered Democrats among Mormons, and it found the party had a slight edge among mainstream Protestants.
Democrats, on the other hand, had an overwhelming lead among members of historically black Protestant churches. They also had the edge among Catholics, Jews, Muslims, Hindus and Buddhists.
Is the president arguing that those religions are somehow less valid than those that tend to attract conservatives?
The fact is that most supporters of both major parties count faith as an important part of their lives. They might not agree on the details, but most have a core set of beliefs to guide them along their paths.
It’s outrageous that our president would denigrate any faith tradition.
I understand the adherents of many religions believe they have found true enlightenment. They think they have the magic formula and those who don’t agree are lost in the darkness.
Human beings have been debating religion for thousands of years. Wars have been fought over who’s right and who’s wrong.
For many, part of the journey is to spread the good news, to make sure everyone hears the teachings of that one true religion.
And you know what? The First Amendment guarantees that they all have the right to make their case.
“Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. …”
Many of our ancestors arrived in this country in pursuit of those precise guarantees. They had seen their religious freedoms restricted in other countries, and they wanted to live in a place where everyone had the right to worship, or not worship, as they chose.
It’s that meeting of cultures that makes our country the great place it is today.
The president, of course, is not a big fan of such diversity. He has built a coalition around the politics of resentment and mistrust. He has a strong cadre of supporters who are drawn to his divisive rhetoric.
Our president’s insistence that Democrats come up short on religion is just more of the same, and it’s wrong.
The great American experiment involves embracing our differences. We don’t have to be Muslims or Mormons or Buddhists or evangelical Christians to recognize that all religions have something to contribute.
They all add their voices to the chorus. And we’re stronger for it.