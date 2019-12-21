This installment in our series about community perspectives centers around local pastors who discussed how they view the substance abuse problem in White County.
The pastors are appreciative of White County’s small-town atmosphere and strong sense of community where friendly people take care of each other.
They see substance abuse as a somber, weighty issue creating health issues and family crises. Each of them know stories of parishioners, family members, and neighbors who have been impacted by substance use and its devastation.
They are frustrated by their attempts to help people involved in substance use. They see the cycle of drug use, recovery and relapse. Many feel unequipped to deal with people involved with substance use. Most have never had specific substance use training and struggled to know how to help. Their desire is for the church to be perceived as a place people can visit for help with drug issues.
They expressed concern for youth who are recreationally experimenting with substances. One pastor said, “The kids know it is wrong, but don’t realize the danger. They don’t see that they are walking a dangerous line and the long-term consequences they are setting themselves up for.
“Nobody doing drugs thinks they will get hooked. They believe it will never happen to them because they are invincible and immortal. Teens believe they have their whole life in front of them, that they will never get hooked, but end up losing years of their lives.”
The pastors recognize that isolation from community is a contributor to substance use. People tend to be busy, focused on their own lives, and don’t spend time with their neighbors. The pastors believe it is unhealthy to live in such a privatized world.
One pastor expressed frustration that “we are already at a loss because the drug community is already ahead and winning and we are always playing catch-up.”
Some expressed frustration in the community’s casual attitude about drugs and alcohol. Several expressed disappointment in community festivals that include a beer garden, perpetuating the attitude that you can’t have fun without drugs and alcohol.
“How can you tell kids, ‘Don’t do drugs and alcohol,’ when many social activities in the community center around alcohol?” one pastor asked.
They worry that people in recovery, hoping to avoid temptation, might feel excluded from community events.
They are also concerned about senior citizens, who can unintentionally become addicted to prescription drugs, taking them for legitimate medical needs and becoming vulnerable to overdose. They wonder if seniors are even aware of the dangers.
Their hope for White County is to pool resources and work together collaborating with other agencies. They are grateful it is beginning to happen and are developing partnerships with police, sheriff and fire departments.
“As a community, we may have our differences, but we always bond together in times in need,” one pastor said. “When there is crisis, the differences fade into the background and we pull together to take care of each other.”