Dear Editor,
It occurs to me the people of the Monticello area who are afraid of the coronavirus had better ramp up their precautions.
In the past week alone, on our riverside street, summer weekend residents from Illinois, Ohio and the Indianapolis metro area are spending their off time here.
The last time I checked, residents of these states and areas are supposed to stay at home.
Not only is this increasing the odds of carrying the virus to this area, it is also putting an added strain on an already depleted grocery and necessities market.
I realize we all pay the same taxes and we are grateful for the income. I just wonder what happened to, “We’re all in this together.”