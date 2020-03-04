I am no stranger to the opioid epidemic in this country. I am seven years sober and have worked in the recovery and treatment industry for most of my adult life.
Losing people to overdose and suicide has unfortunately, become a regular occurrence for those of us who, by the grace of something greater than ourselves, have dug our way out of the hellhole that is addiction and mental illness and found a better way to live.
Recovery is not an easy path. It is a daily practice and it’s undeniably hard. Time has made it marginally easier, but even now I never feel too far away from the person I once was. I have not gone a day in the past seven years where I have not been chilled to the bone by recollections and fleeting memories of the scorched earth and burning wreckage that I left in my wake when I was sick.
Regret, while relatively constant, is something that motivates me to get up every day and try, with every ounce of commitment that I have, to be better than the day before; to look unflinchingly and fearlessly at my defects and make a better or different choice.
I am one of the lucky ones, who found my way to stand in the light because of the help that I received when I was at my lowest.
Like everyone working in the world of addiction, I heard the stories. Police and emergency medical professionals administering Narcan to an individual, pulling them back from the brink of death, just to pick them up and do it all over again the following hour, and the hour after that.
Heroin is no longer a drug on the fringes of society, as it was even one or two generations ago. It has crept silently and insidiously into the backyards of our suburbs and cul-de-sacs.
Today, it is hard to find a single family untouched by the ravages of mental illness, addiction or both, as the two are highly comorbid. In the past few years, cultural taboos around addiction and mental health issues have been changing, and while this is promising, there is still much work to do not only here, but also, across the nation.
For someone who is a seasoned veteran of addiction, mental illness and recovery, I was recently dealt a blow by something that surprised me beyond anything that I could have imagined. On a wintery morning in early December, I received a text with two words: “Jack’s dead.” These two words stopped my world.
In the early spring 2014, I was completing a year of treatment. I was going to school and trying to navigate life outside of halfway houses and daily group therapy. At this time, I was introduced to Katie, who would become my best friend. Katie, and her husband, Jack, had just had a happy and healthy baby girl named Alex. They were both in recovery.
Katie and I became close and by proxy I became very close to Alex. In fact, it did not take long before I was wholly integrated into Alex’s life. I remember hearing Alex’s babbles bleed into words and then full sentences, and watching her hold her head up, crawl and then walk in the bumbling, unsteady way that toddlers do.
Quickly, Katie, Jack and Alex became my family when I was living a thousand miles away from my own. Jack was stable, working and financially responsible. For several years, life was good.
It wasn’t until a few years later that the cracks started showing. Jack had always been eccentric but his behavior had escalated past erratic, and he stopped taking his medications. I remember late night calls, about drop-down, drag-out fights, and Katie’s concern for her daughter and her marriage. Those same scorched earth and burning wreckage memories of my own past were playing out in front of my very eyes and in the space of this little girl. It broke my heart.
I remember the day Katie decided to leave her husband. I was devastated, as I helped Katie pack as much of her life as she could into her small VW sedan, knowing that my best friend was returning to her parents’ home many miles away. I was devastated, but the facts were not changing, subjecting a child to this disease, addiction, mental illness, was not what this spirited, beautiful child deserved.
Katie became Super Mom after leaving Jack. She was a single working mother, and her prime interest was her daughter’s safety and happiness. Eventually, Jack established some level of functionality and attempted to be a participatory parent. Katie would try everything that she could to cooperate and maintain stability for Alex with Jack, but his behavior continued to be guided by the swing of a pendulum, from intense highs, to irrational irritability and deep lows.
All of this brings us to the text message which rocked my foundation. On a cold December morning, a father died, leaving behind a spunky, sociable, imaginative 5-year-old. Katie was put in a position that forced her to have to explain to her daughter that she would never again see her father, spend time with him, how he died.
This position is one that no family should ever be put in, but it happens every day.
I would be lying if I said that I was not angry. I was furious. I did not know whether to break down and cry or put my fist through a wall. Intellectually, all of my experience told me that he was sick. He was troubled, struggling with mental health and substance abuse. My education, my experience, my career, it all came to nothing in the face of those two words: “Jack’s dead”.
When speaking about the opioid epidemic, it is known that there is a human price being paid. People are dying. In this world there are no “throw-away” people, no person is worthless, nobody deserves to die from this. Even one loss is unacceptable.
Often times, we focus of the statistics, the number of overdose deaths by county, city, state. While that is undoubtedly important, the true testament to this loss is those left behind.
No one can deny that treatment options are important. But here, as in most places, there is a “not in my backyard” mentality. The overwhelming consensus is “that is a great thing, just not here.”
I ask you to consider, what if, what if I lost my son or daughter, my spouse, my brother or sister, my mother or father? Would that make you think differently about where and when treatment is needed? Would you like people like me? A successful, responsible, pleasant, educated, tax-paying member of society as your neighbor? Would you stop the stigma and the judgement?
Because if you would, things would be different. Treatment is possible. There is hope. I would not be here today if I did not get the help I needed; and who knows, maybe a father would be here to see his daughter go on her first date, graduate high school and get married if more of us were willing to open our communities — and hearts — for those most vulnerable.