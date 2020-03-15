Dear editor,
“Without a vaccine to fight the coronavirus, public health officials are trying to prevent the spread through 'social distancing,' a term that encompasses everything from closing schools to shutting down parks and mass transit.” — CNN.com
While a part of me believes many newsworthy statements to be sensationalized, I am still concerned. Lack of action will be more costly than failing to act.
What the above and following quotes fail to address are other public places … clubs, taverns and restaurants. While closing schools during the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic was a major milestone in slowing the spread of that flu, they fell short by not temporarily closing all public and private gathering locations.
Just last week, Italy has taken this step. Only grocery stores and pharmacies are allowed to be open. Disney has closed its parks, sporting events have gone fan-less, Indiana University and Purdue have closed their classrooms.
“Schools in other states have begun to cancel in-person classes, and several Connecticut colleges have begun asking faculty-members about the possibility of teaching their courses online.” — The Hartford Courant (March 9, 2020)
Sensationalized or not, this virus is now part of our landscape; risking our children’s safety, killing our elderly and infirmed, shaping public policy and ravaging the stock market. While panic will serve no one, half measures will do harm.
I would like to suggest that along with schools temporarily closing, the following close as well:
- Taverns, bars, pubs and breweries
- Restaurants (fast-food with drive-up windows may be able to stay open).
- Clubs and social organizations
- Churches and other places of worship (while they may not be forced to close, they may be encouraged).
- Other non-essential business that require face-to-face interaction with the public.
- Gas stations should be encouraged to have credit cards transactions at the pump, while closing in-store accessibility.
- Credit/debit card transactions should be encouraged while cash is discouraged
- Banks should be encouraged to only have drive-up transactions
- Banks should be encouraged to work with their commercial clients, to minimize or postpone loan repayment from closed businesses.