As former county recorder, president of the Indiana Recorders Association, and member of the Association of Indiana Counties board of directors, I enthusiastically endorse Barbara Nydegger for White County Treasurer.
She has vast knowledge and experience in our county government; just as importantly, however, Barb possesses a joyful spirit of honesty and caring that will serve the public with fairness and dignity.
Barbara is infinitely qualified to hold elected office in our county and lead the way to detailed, positive, friendly service to every White County citizen.
Join me in voting for Barbara Nydegger.