Christmas has come and gone, and the to-do list still seems to be too long. There may still be gifts to make or buy, and we wonder if it will all get done — or if we can really afford it.
Slow down.
Slow down for a minute and remember what this season is all about. It is much bigger than any gift you will find under the tree.
Slow down and take time to count your blessings. You have many.
Slow down and realize that every blessing has been a gift from someone who cares about you.
Look around you. Your family … your friends ... your community. All share their gifts on a daily basis to help make your life richer. They give from the heart.
I believe that’s what Anne Frank is talking about.
When we reach out to help, in whatever way, our community is strengthened.
Last week, large bags filled with Christmas gifts were distributed through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program, providing gifts for children who might not have received any without community angels who “adopted” them.
But truly, the most important part of these gifts aren’t the toys and clothes that will appear under the tree; it is the hope given to families who need it most, who probably have many days when they sense little or no hope at all.
Donations to your Community Foundation of White County are all about hope — the hope and belief that each of us can make a positive difference in the well-being of our community. All gifts to the foundation are gifts to our community; the grant-making we do is possible because of our donors.
Therefore, each gift does, indeed, help strengthen White County and make it a very special place in which to live and work and rear our families.
Most importantly, in this season of giving, give from your heart. You will become richer, not poorer.
For information about your Community Foundation of White County, contact me at (574)583-6911 or visit www.whitecf.org.