I am told I have difficulty being present. Sometimes my wife, Ann, suddenly says: “You weren’t listening, were you?” And I think: “Why would she start a conversation like that?”
Actually, that exchange is from a recent internet meme, but Ann says it describes many of our conversations.
My daughter claims she was once in the middle of a long, tearful story — seeking my comfort about a lost relationship — when I picked up my phone and called a friend to tell him I was sorry his grandmother had died.
I recall a co-worker stopping in the middle of explaining a plan she had to increase company revenue and saying: “You just left again. Would you like for me to come back when you return?”
My defense always has been that I am a “trained editor” — that I have the ability to “edit” a conversation as a person talks to me, cutting out unnecessary details in order to reduce verbal fog, get to the heart of the matter and reach a point where I can offer sage advice.
Many relatives, friends and associates, however, agree with my first-grade teacher, who wrote a note to my parents saying: “Buddy daydreams and does not pay attention.” In light of the many persons who have filed similar charges against me through the years, I must assume they are not all wrong.
Had I been born in a later decade, doctors likely would have diagnosed me with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and put me on a high dose of Ritalin. Seems to me that would have been a very wrong analysis of my problem.
First of all, I have no difficulty focusing my attention and keeping it honed in on whatever interests me. Also, I am about as hyperactive as the giant sloth at the Indianapolis Zoo. Coaches have called me “deceptively slow.” My “at rest” pulse is between 55 and 60 and does not increase considerably when people scream at me. I feel no urge to stop reading a book to go mow the lawn.
My problem may be “AWOL Brain Disorder (AWOLBD)” — the tendency of my mind to go “absent without leave” in search of an alternative to the present.
The oft-prescribed treatment for AWOLBD, offered by mental health advisers from psychologists to gurus sitting on frozen cliffs high on the Big Rock Candy Mountain, is for me to learn to “live in the now.”
“Live in the now” is a popular catchphrase these days. Sometimes the concept is called “mindfulness” — defined as “focusing one’s awareness on the present moment, while calmly acknowledging and accepting one’s feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations.”
Yet, while I see the importance of mindfulness (which my mom long ago called “stopping to smell the roses”), I just don’t think I was cut out to live there.
I even have tried meditation. I once sat on the floor for 15 minutes with my legs painfully twisted in a Bavarian pretzel shape, humming a constant “E” note in my mind and trying to open myself to the “universal now.” Instead of cooperating, my brain kept criticizing the pitch of the note and worrying that I might not be able to stand up when I quit meditating.
I just don’t believe my AWOLBD will allow me to be mindful for more than a few minutes a day. I think I am OK with that.
With some reality adjustments here and there, my past is not a bad place to spend about 60 percent of my time. Living in the future about 30 percent of the time is sufficient for me to plan paths around conjectured personal disasters and to move my fears of the next national election toward hysteria.
That leaves 2.4 hours each day for me to smell carefully selected roses and try calmly to acknowledge and accept my feelings, thoughts and bodily sensations.
Any time left over can be used to try to figure out what my wife was telling me.