Maybe your curious youngster wants to know about his or her grandparents, great-grandparents, or great-great-grandparents. When they ask, “Mommy, tell me about Grandpa,” what will you say.
In addition to your own recollections and a treasury of photos and writings and various heirlooms, you may have little to draw on — unless you or someone else has done something to establish a lasting memorial in Grandpa’s honor.
A named endowment fund at your Community Foundation is a wonderful way to create an ongoing legacy. Every year, loved ones will be reminded through print and other means that Grandpa cared about White County.
The endowment fund will not only serve as a perennial source of income to Grandpa’s favorite charity; it will also provide a continuing reminder that Grandpa was a man of generosity and good will.
One of the special facets of our endowment program is an annual report featuring the named endowment funds. The annual report is always available at our office and other places in our community, and we often provide copies to share with those who especially benefit from a particular endowment fund.
Our program permits individuals to create endowments that focus on specific aspects of our community, areas that may have been especially important to the honoree. This “assignment of income” also communicates something positive about Grandpa’s interests and concerns.
Or if Grandpa simply had great passion for the community and was involved in many things, an unrestricted endowment will provide resources to address ever-changing needs and opportunities in the community he loved so much.
Or you may want to consider an endowment in your own name. By establishing it now, in your name, you provide your loved ones with a “living photograph” of at least one of your key involvements in life – your commitment to the greater good in your community.
You and others may add to your endowment over time, and you can even earmark a portion of your estate to eventually enter your fund.
Endowments are worth considering. Why not contact us and request more information? We will show you what others have done and how practical and easy an endowment can be for you.
Call me at 574-583-6911 or log onto www.whitecf.org for more information.