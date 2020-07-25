Allow me to highlight my experience, my commitment, and my service in building a better community.
For the last 25 years, I have been creatively funding, administering and evaluating community building initiatives throughout urban and rural Indiana. I have fostered partnerships that positively impacted the lives of thousands of Indiana citizens, while at the same time collaborating with elected officials, government agencies, and social organizations from across the United States.
Projects developed, funded, and administered under my supervision include municipal utility services, area planning, urban renewal, poor relief, in-field housing rehabilitation, work force/business development, continuing education, health/wellness, crime prevention and neighborhood organizing.
While serving as a neighborhood coordinator for the Indianapolis Neighborhood Empowerment Initiative in the late 1990s, behavior modification programming became a fundamental tool in my community development research. Targeting neighborhood indicators, I developed outreach projects that helped bridge social divides. Youth Works, Urban Gardening, Water Quality Monitoring, Health Advocacy, and Violence Reduction were central themes in many of these projects, as well as lifelong education, neighborhood history, and diversity.
The observation and assessment of these partnership projects allowed me to further understand the importance of educational outreach when implementing community development initiatives. The experience also granted me front-line knowledge in the funding of neighborhood empowerment programming and behavior modification objectives, awarding me a more clarified view of the delicate balance between needs, opportunities, and public private funding trends.
With very little underwriting, the programs fostered under my direction helped to lower neighborhood area part one felonious crime by over 20 percent during a three-year observation period of 1999-2003.
In addition to the crime indicators, area social service providers marked a dramatic reduction in targeted client populations. While IPS elementary school partners noted substantial increases in classroom participation and testing scores for those children attending weekend and after-school programming components.
A sample of the organizations I was blessed to have worked with included US Department of Justice, Housing and Urban Development, Marion County Metropolitan Police Department, Indianapolis Mayor’s Office, Gleaners Food Bank, Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, Habitat for Humanity, IKE, Indiana River Watchers, 10 Point Coalition, COURAGE Center, Indianapolis Weed and Seed, Metropolitan Planning Organization, Indianapolis Public School System, Indiana University, IUPUI, Purdue Extension Office, Citizens Action, Central Indiana Community Foundation, Lilly Foundation, Local Initiative Support Corporation, Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, and numerous central Indiana community development corporations.
It was also at the dawn of a new millennium that I felt the need to explore the entrepreneurial side of life. So in 2001, I purchased a small farm parcel near Noblesville and began operating a rural Hamilton County equitation facility, the Griesey Farms Riding Academy.
The core business model was instructing central Indiana students in both the Western and English horseback riding disciplines. During this period, I was able to develop and test an entry level equestrian teaching method, © Eques Ballare.
The instruction application proved to be very successful with early age and learning disabled children. It helped the students to overcome fear, while learning to communicate and balance in movement with the horse.
The Griesey Farms Riding Academy philosophy was an unrelenting commitment to serve, educate and enlighten our next generation of leaders, teachers and community volunteers through the application of the equestrian arts. By 2009, the riding school was voted No. 1 by the WTHR Indianapolis Channel 13 viewers area poll.
After almost a decade of front-line community advocacy in Indianapolis, I resigned as director of the United North West Area in late 2006 to focus on the expansion of a farm business project to keep up with student demands, while supporting my personal belief of reuse, reduce and recycle.
My farm business salvaged a renowned Fishers equine riding and boarding facility that had been slated for developer demolition and reassembled the structure at my Noblesville farm location. The expansion allowed Griesey Farms to better serve the needs of clients through the unorthodox method of recycling a barn.
While Griesey Farm Riding Academy was expanding operations, I took a position as an independent contractor with CTB-McGraw Hill as a project leader. Duties included developing state educational assessment test grading rubrics and as well as leading teams of testing evaluators. State projects included Indiana, Colorado, Arizona, Florida and Kentucky.
These experiences helped me to better understand the ambiguous nature of the modern testing system, and how our reliance on these tests may be one of the biggest fallacies of the current educational system.
In the fall of 2008, I excepted an interim executive director position for the Brookside Community Youth Program — an Indianapolis east side after-school education initiative that served over 100 children daily.
During my tenure at Brookside, we developed an urban nature/life science program; the Brookside Living Neighborhoods Project, introduced scientific inquiry activities into all daily programming, and expanded reading comprehension and composition with required weekly journaling in K-6 after-school homerooms.
Without the support of a development office, I wrote and was awarded grants from Keep Indianapolis Beautiful, the Indianapolis Foundation, and the Lilly Endowment. I also produced several direct mail solicitations and implemented the organizations first ever annual pledge program.
Lastly, through an increase in budget relieving donations, we were able to reduce annual program expenses by nearly 25%.
In the fall of 2010, I moved back to White County to begin exploring new agribusiness opportunities on my family’s Historic Hoosier Homestead Farm along the Tippecanoe River south of Buffalo. That winter, in support of history preservation and education, I volunteered my grant writing and program development skills to the White County Historical Society, helping them expand an elementary school-based history initiative.
Through my efforts, in 2011 they were awarded a “Women Giving Together” Grant from the Community Foundation of White County. In that same year, I was appointed by the White County Commissioner’s to the board of the Twin Lakes Regional Sewer District.
Highlights during my tenure as a trustee included a $25 million district expansion around Lake Shafer, and a $5 million treatment plant consolidation in Idaville.
After being awarded custody in 2012, my daughter London came to live with me full time in White County. One of the best decisions and experiences of my life was raising a child to adulthood in the community where I was raised. I am so blessed to say she graduated from Twin Lakes High School with numerous athletic and scholastic honors, and just finished her first year at Purdue with a 3.97 accumulative on a 4-point scale.
During my time as a single parent, I continued to volunteer my service to promote and expand local development in agribusiness, sustainable energy, water conservation, environmental education and destination tourism. Personal Accomplishments in this arena include:
- Trustee/Board of Directors-Twin Lakes Regional Sewer District (2011-2020)
- Board Member for Monon Township- White County Farm Bureau (2011-17)
- Adjunct Faculty- Ivy Tech Lafayette School of Applied Technology (2013/14)
- Steering Committee Member (Current Chair)- Spirit of Monticello Festival (2011-20)
- Steering Committee Member- Western IN Sustainable Energy Resources (2011-16)
- Democratic Precinct Committeeman- Monon Township (2016-2020)
- Founding Member- Big Monon Basin Conservation Club (Est. 2010)
Always in search of a new challenge, I have found myself recently seeking out innovative servant leadership opportunities within our community.
Upon hearing that the current District 2 Commissioner John Heimlich was retiring after 30-plus years in office, I decided the best way for me to continue serving this wonderful county is through the commissioner’s office.
I hope you will find that my diverse background in government affairs, organization management and community development will offer the perfect range of qualifications to advocate on behalf of our current and future White County outreach strategies.
Thank you for your consideration, and please feel free to contact me immediately to discuss how we can partner in paving the pathway to a greater tomorrow.