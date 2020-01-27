Dear editor,
The op-ed by Leo Morris in the Jan. 22 edition of the Herald Journal about regulation was another cheap shot at regulation and a dizzying array of misleading statistics, the claimed price tag of regulation.
This includes the cost of outfitting everyone with helmets that ride bicycles and car seats for children. The facts are that the lack of common sense regulation cost society more than the perceived inconvenience.
How Leo Morris ever won the Hoosier State Press Association Award for Best Editorial Writer should worry us more.
Admittedly, some regulations seem over regulatory, however, the bulk of oversight should be viewed as good for society.