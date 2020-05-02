Our lack of civility has returned and appears to be in top-notch health, in spite of the COVID-19 health emergency.
The city of Monticello’s and White County Commissioners’ latest executive orders now require further restricting crowd sizes within certain-size essential retail stores and operations until at least May 6.
The order also includes a mandatory donning of a face mask that covers the nose and mouth when inside those places — also until at least May 6.
And for it, Mayor Cathy Gross, has been on the receiving end of some adolescent abuse on social media. Here are a few posts attached to the Herald Journal’s story about the updated order:
“I’ve never wore a mask and I’m not going to start now. … So Cathy, get off your high horse.”
“TYRANT!!!”
“So stupid.”
“Sue the bimbo.”
“What is this 1930’s Germany?”
“’It’s for your safety.’ That’s exactly what Hitler said when he started confiscating guns.”
Ah, yes. When all other arguments fail, bring in Adolph Hitler and Nazi Germany to bolster your position.
Gross does not appear to embody any of these characterizations. Far from it, in fact. To compare her to one of the most deplorable and murderous human beings in world history is just wrong.
No matter what had been decided, Gross was in a no-win situation. If no order had been issued, she would be accused of not doing enough.
And remember, this hasn’t been a “normal” year in Monticello. Gross, a new mayor, takes office and, within 45 days, has to deal with the Indiana Beach closure situation, followed closely by the COVID-19 health emergency.
To be clear, the executive order was issued by the city in partnership with the White County Commissioners (to cover the entire county), most likely in response to Cass County’s explosion of positive COVID-19 cases. That prompted leaders there to enact executive orders that Monticello and White County essentially copied.
What does Cass County have to do with Monticello and White County?
We live in a mobile society, and that includes traveling beyond our city, county, state and national borders. The first two encompass what many of us likely do every day.
Cass County is on our eastern doorstep. People work, shop and travel there every day. The chances of someone traveling to Cass County — or anywhere else, for that matter — and bringing the virus back here can’t be overstated. Nor can the possibility of someone from White County transmitting it elsewhere.
But White County’s numbers are lower. Why do we have to wear facemasks?
As of May 1, White County had 51 positive COVID-19 cases out of 337 total tests administered. Cass County, also as of May 1, had 1,214 positive cases out of 1,950 administered tests.
See the difference? The more testing that is conducted, the higher the number of positive tests. By comparison, White County’s numbers are lower because not many tests have been administered. There may be more people in White County with the virus than we currently know.
You may have it and not know it.
Wearing a facemask is as much for your safety as it is for others’ safety when you’re around other people. Comparing the wearing of a facemask to Nazi Germany gun confiscation is ludicrous.
If people had been voluntarily wearing facemasks prior to the updated executive order, instead of venturing to the local retail stores unprotected — or not staying home unless absolutely necessary — there would be no need for such an order by the mayor or the commissioners.
The executive order is only temporary, folks. It’s necessary. Anyone who has been or is currently in management of people knows that adults don’t always act like adults. Like children, they need to be told what to do.
Mayor Gross and the White County Commissioners are those people. We elected them to manage the city and county, respectively, and look out for our best interests.
I’m all in for maintaining our rights and freedoms. If it transforms into anything other than that, there are remedies to fix it, and I’ll be one of the first in line to call for it.
Meantime, just wear the mask when you’re out among other people, or better yet, just stay home.
Oh, and leave despotism and general crudeness out of it. Mayor Gross and the White County Commissioners don’t deserve that.