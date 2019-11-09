Most years when it starts getting cooler, I start cleaning and organizing in my home.
I am horrible about putting things “away” and thinking I’ll get back to that later. Research has shown that de-cluttering helps reduce stress and helps us live in a healthier environment.
You can start with one small step — the junk drawer.
We all have one — that drawer that inevitably gets filled with useless stuff that we rarely give a second thought to. It’s called a “junk drawer” for a reason.
Do you have 10 minutes? Let’s clean it out.
• First, take everything out and spread it out so that you can actually see it.
• Throw out anything that’s broken.
• Move things that belong somewhere else — and really put them away.
• Now get ruthless. Is there stuff in there you haven’t used, seen or thought about for 12 months? Toss it. You don’t need it.
• Pare down what’s left. How many rubber bands do you need? Paper clips? Pencils? Keep a few and get rid of the rest.
• Before you put everything back, clean the drawer using all-purpose cleaner.
Viola! Clean drawer.
Enjoy it, and repeat this makeover in six months. Once you have cleaned one item, many times it encourages you to continue to clean and organize.