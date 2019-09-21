No, that title isn’t a social commentary on the state of our schools! Quite the opposite, actually.
Last Saturday evening, Witko and Indiana Ribbon owners Wayne and Dale Ringer hosted their 10th and final Blues at the Barn party welcoming the Mike Wheeler Band from Chicago for an evening of fabulous music, food and fellowship.
The weather was perfect, the music outstanding, and the whole evening an incredible opportunity to enjoy blues artists who love sharing their passion and talents in a setting quite different from Halstead Street in Chicago.
Wayne, Cindy, Dale and Lori Ringer love music and have become friends with several blues artists in the Chicago area over the years. Several years ago, they approached the Community Foundation of White County with an idea to share their love of music to benefit our local schools’ band programs.
Since 2013, guests who also love music have been invited to “play it forward” with a donation to benefit the Blues at the Barn Party Fund at the Community Foundation.
The Ringers have made it clear that a gift is not required or expected – but apparently there are lots of other people who care about music in our schools as much as they do!
To date, total of $16,300 has been gifted out of the Blues at the Barn Fund. That’s $4,075 to each school corporation, made possible by everyday donors just like you and me. These grants are to be used for purchase and maintenance of band instruments for students who otherwise might not be able to afford them.
Playin’ it forward. What a great concept!
For more information about this or other funds that benefit area music programs, contact me at 574-583-6911.