This past weekend, we celebrated Memorial Day, a day when we pause to remember and thank the men and women who have served our country in the military, some who gave the ultimate sacrifice.
Somehow this year, with so many medical personnel and community workers of every sort joining in the fight against COVID-19, Memorial Day seemed to take on an added dimension.
Regardless of the circumstance, when a loved one dies, you are faced with a painful loss and a multitude of decisions. One of those decisions may be how best to create a fitting memorial.
Flowers are often appropriate and appreciated. But in some instances, you may want to recommend something more personal and that lasts longer. A memorial gifted to the Community Foundation of White County becomes a legacy that will continue to impact lives for generations to come.
The following are some things to consider:
For example, did your loved one have a favorite charity or church? Several charities in White County already hold agency endowments at CFWC. An endowment fund can be established for any charitable organization that qualifies for 501©(3) IRS public charity status. Gifts to an agency endowment will create a permanent stream of income for the charity or church.
Did they enthusiastically support schools and education? The foundation manages several scholarship funds, supporting students in all school systems in White County. The gifts received can help provide educational opportunities to future students.
Did they have a love for our community? Perhaps gifts could best be directed to the White County Community Care Fund, the unrestricted fund of the White County Community Foundation, to be used to address community needs now, 10 years from now, or 50 years into the future.
Or if you would like to create a more personal tribute to your loved one, but one that still allows flexibility to address future needs, a new, unrestricted endowment can be created.
Memorials can be created that bear the loved one’s name — and setting up a fund takes only a few minutes. Working through the Community Foundation can keep their name alive by continuing to foster the causes and ideals they held dear.
We hope that you are not faced with decisions such as these any time soon. But if you are, call me at 574-583-6911. The foundation is here to help.