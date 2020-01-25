When a loved one dies, you are faced with a painful loss and a multitude of decisions.
One of those decisions may be how best to create a fitting memorial for that someone who has been an important part of your life, as well as the lives of many other people in the community.
Flowers are often appropriate and appreciated. But in some instances, you may seek something more personal and something that will last much longer. Your Community Foundation of White County can help you.
For example, did the loved one have a favorite charity or church? Several charities in White County already hold agency endowments at the Community Foundation. An endowment fund can be established for any charitable organization that qualifies for 501©(3) IRS public charity status. Gifts to an agency endowment will create a permanent stream of income for the charity or church.
Did they enthusiastically support schools and education? The foundation manages a number of scholarship funds, but there are numerous other opportunities to support education.
Did your loved one have a passion for history? or the arts? or science? Consider a gift to a school’s history, or arts, or science department. Such a gift will touch the lives of numerous students and could provide resources for a project the teacher has desired but couldn’t afford.
Did they have a love for our community? Perhaps gifts could best be directed to the foundation’s Community Grants Fund, the unrestricted fund of the Community Foundation used to respond to community needs and opportunities. It is impossible to know what might be needed 10 or 25 or 50 years from now, but the Community Grants Fund will be there to respond.
If you would like to create a more personal tribute to your loved one, but one that still allows flexibility to address future needs, a new unrestricted endowment can be created.
Memorials may be created that bear the loved one’s name — and setting up a fund takes only a few minutes. One of the special features of memorials to the Community Foundation of White County is our perpetual listing of loved ones in our annual reports to the community.
Working through the Community Foundation can keep a loved one’s name alive by continuing to foster the causes and ideals they held dear.
We hope that you are not faced with decisions such as these any time soon. But if you are, call me at 574-583-6911. The foundation is here to help.