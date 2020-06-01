With a steady stream of news stories about economic downturns, unemployment rates and infection rates, we all see the impact of COVID-19 on our nation.
Within our community, we’re seeing layoffs, school closures, and financial hardship impacting our families and neighbors. Times are hard, but I believe in our community and know we can get through it together by supporting one another.
As the operations manager at Meadow Lake Wind Farm in Benton and White counties, I can assure you we are doing everything we can to keep our team safe and the power on in homes, hospitals, factories and other businesses across our region.
We are adhering to all relevant safety guidelines and are closely monitoring the situation for updates. I’m proud of the ongoing dedication demonstrated by the team as we continue to work hard and keep the lights on for all of us.
Beyond continuing our essential work, we wanted to provide additional support in this time of heightened need. We have chosen to donate $5,000 to the White County Food Pantry in Monticello, $3,000 to the Benton Community Food & Service Co-Op, and $2,000 to the Good Samaritan Food Pantry of Rensselaer to help our neighbors struggling to put food on the table.
We have also donated $1,000 to each of the towns whose volunteer fire departments serve the wind turbines in White and Benton counties — Brookston, Chalmers, Reynolds, Wolcott and Remington — to help support their acquisition of personal protective equipment.
Our parent company, EDP Renewables North America, is providing similar donations to food banks in more than 50 communities nationwide where our wind farms and solar parks are located.
If you have the resources to do so, we encourage you to join us in supporting our local food banks and other nonprofits providing critical services in these times.
Stay safe and take care of each other — we’ll get through this together.