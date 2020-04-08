Individuals and families are confronting changes to their finances because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Regular bills and living expenses don’t stop. Prioritizing means making choices about which bills you will pay in full, pay partially, or pay late. Bills must be paid, but the order in which you pay them can sometimes help make it through the month.
Now may be a good time to tap into your emergency fund. Things get trickier if your emergency fund is running short. You may need to get creative with how you cover your expenses.
Try not take out expensive personal loans, and avoid the trap of payday loans. You may also need to consider using credit cards or other loans to make ends meet during the short term. This can be dangerous ground, so tread carefully.
Talk to your lenders or creditors to see if there is anything you can do regarding upcoming bills. For example, call your landlord and explain the situation and ask if they would be willing to grant you an extension.
You can also contact utility companies, credit card companies, and other lenders. Many utility companies have agreed not to suspend services in the short term. For information on agencies that offer assistance in your area got to www.211.org.