For residents on Lake Freeman, it's "Here we go again" time.
If you've recently been around Monticello or on Lake Freeman, you've noticed that lake levels are considerably down — and getting lower.
According to the NIPSCO Hydro Power web statement as of Aug. 20, an Abnormal River Condition (ARC) has been issued for Lake Freeman. The output of water at Norway Dam is currently registered as an Abnormally Low Flow (ALF). At the present moment, that level is 273 cubic feet per second.
Now, Oakdale and Norway Dams, licensed by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), are operated by NIPSCO as "run of the river dams.” Taken word-for-word from NIPSCO's website, that phrase means, "In other words, water flowing through the dams is matched as close as possible to the water flow coming into the dams. These facilities are not flood control dams."
That's a pretty common-sense definition of "run of the river.”
So, would you like to guess what the output of water at the Oakdale Dam was at the very same moment? I'll give you a hint: it's not even close to 273 subic feet per second. The output at Oakdale was 430 cubic feet per second.
To put it another way, the normal operating sea level of Lake Shafer is 645.15 feet above surface level. It's currently at a sea level of 645.16. The normal operating sea level for Lake Freeman is 610.35 feet above. It's current operating level — 609.51 feet.
FERC regulates a minimum operating level of 610.10 feet. According to NIPSCO, "A change of just .01 feet in the surface elevation equates to 1/100th of a foot, or .12 inches."
So let's recap. An ARC means that the Tippecanoe River is running very low, which means that our "run of the river" lakes, which are regulated to keep a certain sea level, should only be letting out as much water as they take in.
The result? Lake Shafer will continue to operate at a normal level, while Lake Freeman will operate below normal regulation and at an abnormal flow rate from the Oakdale Dam.
Doesn't make sense, right? And this is where our good friends at FERC and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service come into play.
These two agencies have combined to form a mandate that reads, "During an ALF event, NIPSCO is required to maintain 1.39 times the previous 24-hour daily average flow measured at the USGS gauge," which is located in Buffalo.
So, why have these fine government agencies decided that the people of Monticello, Patton, Yeoman, Delphi, or anyone else who might have property or economic interest on Lake Freeman have to suffer?
Mussels.
Our economy and quality of life has been weighed and overruled for the preservation of a bottom dweller in the river, and the decision was made by a group of people with little to no ties to our home, and who will not be affected by this decision.
It is yet another classic example of too much/unneeded government oversight.
A few more inches of water level lost, and you'll start to see many people whose boats are stranded on their lifts. You will see water levels and conditions too dangerous to swim or navigate through. You will have sea walls and properties potentially damaged — not to mention businesses that will lose out on much-needed traffic during these hard economic times.
With so much beautiful weather left in the season, it would be a tragedy to lose out on so much of the benefit that our lakes are supposed to provide.
Please, keep flooding your local, state and federal government offices with calls and demands for this ridiculous mandate to be changed. Keep supporting SFLECC and your local businesses with the finances to help fight this decision.
And tell your representatives that you'll vote for someone else if they don't get on board and realize what this may do to our economy, our tax revenue, and the value of our homes.
I doesn’t matter if you live on lake or not. If you live in Carroll or White counties, the lake affects you. Let's keep pushing to make sure that it provides a positive affect.