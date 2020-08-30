Dear Editor,
Help! Several individuals from Monon are missing. They were last seen May 29, 2019, and June 26, 2019, at the Civic Center.
The Town of Monon has the opportunity to become an officially recognized Main Street community. That designation would qualify Monon for assistance and grants to encourage growth and beautification.
There are several requirements to become a Main Street organization. The town must demonstrate public participation by filling several committees prescribed by the state and national organization.
There was a room full of concerned citizens at the May informational meeting last year. The crowd was smaller in June and July 2019. The remaining attendees planned a successful September Town Block Party and Chili Cook-Off, Trunk or Treat in October and a lighted Christmas parade and tour of homes in December.
COVID-19 caused meetings to be cancelled for several months earlier this year. They were resumed in July with attendees wearing masks and practicing social distancing. Unfortunately, so few were in attendance that it was difficult to have a quorum.
Many positive suggestions were presented in those initial meetings. The All Aboard Monon Main Street Association board is in the process of implementing them slowly. Patriotic murals are being painted for installation on the vacant, original Monon bank building at the traffic light corner.
Check out the Monon Civic Preservation Society’s calendar. There is a picture of the building when it was first built as a bank. New signs are being designed for the north and south entrances of town. Town-wide family-friendly activities are being planned.
But the seven people who attended the last two meetings cannot fill the required committee assignments.
If you see a missing person, please ask what happened? Is there a better day or time for them to meet? Would they rather just meet with their specific committee rather than participate in a general meeting?
There is a reward for locating these important people – a more inviting and vibrant Monon.
Answers and comments may be left at the town hall addressed to All Aboard Monon Main Street.
Jim Davis,
President, All Aboard Monon Main Street Association