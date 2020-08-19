Dear Editor,
Each GOP candidate for White County offices should go on the record regarding the extent of their support for Donald Trump. Every one of them has made a conscious decision to campaign as a Republican while Donald Trump remains the voice of the party. This unfortunate fact cannot be overlooked.
Trump’s racism is evident in his embrace of “birtherism,” as applied to former President Barack Obama and current Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris. It is also clear by his numerous public comments that racism is at the core of Trump’s unjust immigration agenda.
Trump’s misogyny is evident in his personal history of infidelity and his degrading public statements about Megyn Kelly, Rosie O’Donnell, and other women.
Trump’s bigotry is evident in his ban on transgendered Americans serving in the military, as well as his numerous policies aimed at undermining LGBTQ rights. Trump’s greed is evident in his documented historical approach to business and by the fact that he has been in violation of the US Constitution’s “Emoluments Clause” from the moment he stepped foot in the Oval Office. There can be no doubt that Trump seeks to personally profit from his presidency.
While the GOP candidates for White County office might not themselves be racists, misogynists, bigots or greedy opportunists, their decision to run for office under the Trump umbrella suggests that they are at least “okay” with racism, misogyny, bigotry and greed. For local GOP candidates, these traits clearly are not deal breakers.
With his botched response to the COVID pandemic costing American lives and stagnating the economy, Trump has become genuinely afraid of losing the upcoming election. He has turned to sabotaging the US Postal Service in an attempt to prevent people from voting by mail.
So far, I haven’t heard anyone in the White County GOP call out this nonsense. Their response would be quite telling!
Travis Rubeck
Monticello