Thank you Sen. Mike Braun and US Rep. Jim Baird for helping farmers and agriculture in Indiana and throughout the US by co-sponsoring the bi-partisan Growing Climate Solutions Act (S. 3894 and H.R. 7393).
This bill will put money in farmers' pockets while also improving their soil quality.
By removing roadblocks and improving technical assistance, this bill gives Indiana farmers the tools they need to optimize the soil health of their farmland via economic incentives.
You know this bill is good for farmers when it is supported by a wide spectrum of farming groups. These include:
- American Farm Bureau Federation
- National Corn Growers Association
- American Soybean Association, and over 40 other farm groups.
- Many Fortune 500 companies.
This is the kind of win-win solution that will help America solve difficult problems in ways that benefit Americans and our economy.
Joseph Sauer,
Lafayette