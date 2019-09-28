Leadership White County kicked off its 2019-20 session Sept. 18 with a great day at Camp Tecumseh.
The weather was perfect, presentations motivating, and a wonderful sense of camaraderie and enthusiasm already was evident by the day’s end. As one of the “green shirts,” (the LWC Committee), I’m definitely excited about the next few months.
Leadership White County is conducted every two years, with a goal of fostering leadership development and community volunteerism by providing the opportunity for citizens to enhance their leadership skills, civic enthusiasm, and knowledge of White County. Interested citizens may register as individuals or be sponsored by their employers.
This year we have 17 participants enrolled in the program. We meet once per month, traveling to different locations throughout the county to soak up local knowledge and culture, learning more about the history and unique contributions of each of our White County communities.
We’ll dive into topics of government structure and funding, the role of nonprofits in our community, agriculture, alternative energy, and numerous other defining elements of this community we call Home.
We’ll also explore personal and interpersonal development skills, strengthening our talents and abilities to become more effective communicators, team and family members.
The strength of any community rests in citizens’ involvement and commitment to its success. We believe that Leadership White County is a worthy investment in human capital for our community and are grateful to the many sponsors, individuals and employers who share that outlook.
For more information about Leadership White County, or to be put on a list for our 2021-22 class, contact the Community Foundation or Debbie Conover, at White County Economic Development, 574-583-6557.