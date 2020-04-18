It’s spring (well, it’s getting there!), the grass is getting greener every day, and spring breezes are blowing.
‘Tis the season for kites! And maybe, just maybe, we all need the joy of kites and the outdoors even more this year as the everyday challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic impact our lives.
My husband really loved kites and made them a part of welcoming every spring. It was always charming to see that big man teaching our nieces, nephews and neighborhood children the finer points of kite-flying!
Kites free us and challenge us. They float in the wind, sharing their bright colors for all to see. Sometimes the journey is steady and smooth; other times the wind whips and challenges the tether.
But perseverance has its rewards.
There’s certainly no point in having a short string on a kite, is there? A short string doesn’t allow a very exciting or fulfilling flight.
A long string, however, allows the freedom to explore areas we didn’t think we could ever reach. It challenges us to reach for heights unimagined.
Funds within your Community Foundation of White County are much like kites. With each passing year, their strings get let out a little more, reaching further and further into our community.
The kite’s bright colors are seen in grants to charitable organizations, support of educational initiatives, community outreach, and scholarships.
The flight of your kite is limited only by your imagination.
The foundation is here to help. We’ll help you design and launch your kite. We’ll hold onto the string with you, supporting your flight for days and years to come.
Spring is here. Go fly a kite — and better yet, teach a child how to fly a kite. Whether it’s about flying kites or the joy of giving, it is our privilege and responsibility to teach the next generation about the important things in life.
Let your imagination soar! When it does, you’ll see possibilities you’ve never dreamed, and your joy will be greater than you’ve ever imagined, especially when you share your joy with someone else.
For information about flying your kite with the Community Foundation of White County, contact me at 574-583-6911 or log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org.