Dear Editor,
On April 2, my office contacted Kentland Bank in Roselawn and was referred to Craig Hooker, vice president of Kentland Bank in Rensselaer, regarding the Paycheck Protection Program available through community banks.
In addition to inquiries from business clients, my office was facing difficult decisions due to the coronavirus pandemic and economic slowdown. I was concerned about keeping my staff of five employees on the payroll.
On April 3, the first day applications became available, Mr. Hooker emailed one to my office. The application was easy to understand and quick to complete as it was only two pages in length.
We returned the application with supporting documents the following week which were promptly submitted to the Small Business Administration. Kentland Bank disbursed the program proceeds to my business account on April 14.
Throughout the process, Mr. Hooker was quick to respond to inquiries and accomplished the mission when many other lending institutions, apparently, failed.
It should be noted that the interest is mandated at 1 percent by the federal government and, though not a banker, I’m quite certain that the costs for participating lenders outweigh the fee.
It is unfortunate that the funding for the program was quickly exhausted; however, hopefully additional funding is on its way and I would urge any small business that is a client of Kentland Bank to reach out to their representative or contact Craig Hooker at the Rensselaer branch for assistance.
Kentland Bank’s selfless dedication for the benefit of its small business clients and to the detriment, at least financially, to itself, makes Kentland Bank a community leader in my opinion.
Thank you again Mr. Hooker.