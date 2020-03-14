Last week, White County said goodbye to one of its greatest cheerleaders.
Kean MacOwan, who lived in Frankfort but grew up in Monticello, died after a heroic six-month battle against cancer.
However, Kean’s legacy of love and commitment to White County will continue to impact lives for generations to come.
Whether it was a project with the White County Historical Society, annual Patriotic Boat Parade, a benefit canoe float, Indiana’s Bicentennial, development of Constitution Plaza, genealogy, his weekly White County history column in the Herald Journal, or his Sunday night “You know you’re from Monticello when…” online game show, Kean’s passion for White County has left indelible footprints in this community.
Wired? A bit eccentric? Joyful? Passionate? Generous? All true, and more.
Whenever Kean dived into something, it wasn’t halfway. It was full tilt, whether it had to do with his family, business, friends, hobbies or projects.
Kean wanted results, not endless discussions.
He was a successful business person with strong opinions, but one who also valued learning from other successful people.
He was a salesperson. As his brother commented, he could sell you something you didn’t ever know you needed. And he could engage people in projects they never knew mattered to them.
After retiring (actually, he had to try that a couple of times before he succeeded), he decided it was time to do things he wanted to do. And do, he did, as the earlier list reveals!
A descendant of one of White County’s pioneer settlers, Kean shared that story and his love of genealogy with any and all who would listen. He wanted everyone to know and appreciate White County’s history. A statue of Col. Isaac White now stands in Constitution Plaza, and Kean loved adorning a Colonel White costume to reenact the story.
Kean believed in people and their capacity for good. He had a unique aptitude for believing in and recognizing potential … for challenging and helping people reach farther than they thought they could. And he loved nothing more than witnessing their successes.
All of us who knew Kean will miss him. This community will miss him – but this community, and others, have benefited in innumerable ways from Kean’s unbridled passion for life itself.
For that, and so much more, Kean, we thank you.