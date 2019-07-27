Many families focus on starting a new school year in August by finding backpacks and filling them with school supplies.
It is also important for families to focus on healthful eating and active lifestyles. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics celebrates Kids Eat Right Month every August to help families adopt nutritious eating habits.
Everything we eat and drink matters to promote health. Find a healthy eating style that works for you and your family. Start by eating a variety of healthy foods from the five MyPlate food groups: vegetables, fruits, grains, proteins and dairy. Choose foods that contain more vitamins and minerals, and added sugars.
In order to build healthier eating styles over time, start with small changes.
Children ages 2-11 years old who have appropriate eating habits and regular physical activity achieve optimal physical and cognitive development, maintain a healthy weight, enjoy food and reduce the risk of chronic disease, according to the Academy of Nutrition and dietetics.
Check out the following tips to help kids learn and practice healthy eating habits that will last a lifetime.
Be a Healthy Role Model
In order to help kids develop healthy eating habits, parents/guardians need to set a good example by being a healthy role model.
• Show your child how to eat healthy by choosing vegetables, fruits and whole grains for meals or snacks.
• When grocery shopping, teach your child about food and nutrition while discussing where vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy and protein foods come from. Encourage your child to select healthy choices.
• Serve a variety of healthful foods at each meal and offer the same foods for everyone. It will be easier to plan for family meals if you don’t make different dishes to please your child.
• Involve your child in meal planning to help select foods for meals and snacks. Offer choices by asking, “Which would you like for dinner, broccoli or cauliflower?” instead of “do you want broccoli for dinner?”
• To get your child to try something new, offer one new food at the beginning the meal along with something your child likes. Remember to try new foods yourself and describe its taste, texture and smell. Discourage all family members from saying negative comments or making faces when trying new foods.
• Make it a priority to sit down together to enjoy meals as a family. Focus on each other by learning about everybody’s day. Remember to talk about happy things, turn off the television and not allow phones during the meal.