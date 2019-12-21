On Dec. 4, your Community Foundation of White County honored and celebrated some of White County’s finest.
Nearly 90 people joined the annual grants reception, where 38 award plaques were presented to area nonprofit organizations and schools in support of a wide variety of projects and programs — everything from splash pads in Monon and Chalmers, sign language classes, 4-H, continuation of the P.R.I.D.E. initiative in our schools, support for victims of domestic violence, an array of STEM programs in our schools and libraries — and much more.
These grant awards were made from: CFWC’s spring and summer grant cycles targeted to the nine cities and towns in White County ($30,000); the Foundation’s “Women Giving Together” Fund ($14,995); Governing Council Member grants ($9,250); and the fall grants cycle ($40,000, plus $15,000 in additional awards).
The awards totaled $109,245 — all made possible by generous, visionary people who make general gifts to the Community Foundation, entrusting us to address worthy needs and opportunities that can strengthen and transform our communities.
In total, your Community Foundation of White County will disburse more than $260,000 from its many endowments and funds in 2019.
At this time of year, we think especially of our family and friends and how very blessed we are to have them in our lives.
It’s also a wonderful time of year to pause and think about what a wonderful community we live in — and we do! Our libraries, schools, churches, nonprofit and volunteer organizations are staffed and assisted by people who truly care — who see beyond themselves, who believe that their efforts can help make a positive difference.
A Christmas season tradition for many people is watching the 1946 classic movie, “It’s a Wonderful Life.” If you haven’t ever seen it, put it on your list! In it, banker George Bailey learns some precious life lessons from a most unlikely angel named Clarence.
“Strange, isn’t it? Each man’s life touches so many other lives. When he isn’t around, he leaves an awful hole, doesn’t he?”
Clarence’s words ring true in so many ways. Each of us has many opportunities to fill holes in our community and to extend our hand to benefit others.
Your Community Foundation is more than grateful to the dedicated leaders, volunteers, educators and donors who share the best of their time, talent and treasure to help strengthen and transform our White County community.
For more about your Community Foundation, contact me or log onto www.cfwhitecounty.org.