February saw some exciting things happening in our White County communities.
Both Monon and Wolcott submitted applications for HGTV’s “small town makeover” — a fascinating opportunity to highlight and enhance community history, spirit, passion and commitment. This is a new adventure for the HGTV program, and wouldn’t we be thrilled to welcome the crew to White County?
At the Greater Monticello Chamber of Commerce’s monthly luncheon, Monticello Redevelopment Commission member Dan Oldenkamp provided updates on the Riverwalk Project, a dream that has been talked about for 30 years that is now getting its feet on the ground.
Yes, its full potential is years down the road, but a new pavilion next to the White County Historical Society, with a deck extending across the back of the grand old Carnegie Library building, will provide visitors a place to gather, rest and envision potential development down to and along the river’s edge.
The possibilities are truly exciting. Think kayak and bicycle rentals. Shops. Ice cream vendors. Wineries and microbreweries. Walking and bicycle trails to Bluewater Beach or points south … even connecting to Delphi’s Wabash and Erie Canal.
Not all the news was happy, however.
On Feb. 18, a couple of hours after a very positive Monticello chamber luncheon, White County experienced a gut punch: Apex Parks Group announced that it is closing Indiana Beach. Ninety-four years of history and memories shuttered. Ninety-four years of social and economic impact — not just in Monticello or on our lakes, but throughout White County and the surrounding area. Almost a century of family and community commitment.
My question to you is this: Is your glass half-empty or half-full?
It would be easy to take a half-empty look at things. However, I submit that White County’s glass is definitely half-full. More than half-full, in fact.
Look around you. We have a thriving agricultural and manufacturing economies. Our four school corporations and Ivy Tech Community College are committed to equipping our students with tools they need to make a positive difference in our world. Our Boys & Girls Club of White County is providing resources and programming to help our younger students become productive citizens in their schools and community. We have a strong history and communities filled with people who care about each other. The list goes on and on.
We have much to be thankful for — and much on which to continue building White County. Here at the Community Foundation, it is our honor to help donors invest in the future of our community and to awards grants that help strengthen and transform White County.
Yes, times change, but we are hopeful. We are resilient. We are committed to our future.
So always make sure that your glass is filled — and that you share it with folks whose glass may be on the half-empty side.